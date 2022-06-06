Gabby Otchere-Darko lacks moral standards – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has chastised leading member of the ruling party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for describing as insane the flogging of two lovers whose sex tape went viral in Wa.



The lawyer believes Ghana is a society which upholds high moral standards, especially in an Islamic community and believes no one has the right to criticize the people of Wa for upholding their customary laws.



He explained Ghana is divided into two groups, “those you have high moral standard and those who have none at all. There are people in our society who have no moral standards and an example is Gabby Otchere Darko.”



Two lovers captured in a viral sex video have been flogged publicly by some irate youth of Wa in the Upper West Region



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko has described the flogging of the two lovers as “insane.”



“Two consenting adults (man and woman) decide to film themselves having sex, apparently. The tape goes viral and some in the community believe they have a responsibility to flog the couple publicly? Insane!,” the DI founder tweeted on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.



According to the lawyer, the punishment meted out to the two lovers are in line with the country’s constitution. “Article 11 of our constitution recognizes our customary laws so there was no wrong in the punishment.”



He made his position known to Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.