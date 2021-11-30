Gabby Otchere Darko 'jabs' NDC MPs after budget approval

Politics of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority MPs approve 2022 budget statement



Minority MPs missing in action



Joe Osei Owusu counts himself as 138th majority MP



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has taken a swipe at members of parliament, representing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after members on the opposing side approved the 2022 budget statement today.



Taking to social media, Gabby Otchere Darko, after earlier criticizing the rejection of the budget by the minority, averred that laws could be used to address challenges if well used.



“Law is powerful. If you understand it and use it well, it can resolve issues” he said in a tweet on Tuesday November 30, 2021.





