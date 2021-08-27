Gabby Otchere-Darko eulogizes the late Daasebre Oti Boateng

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has eulogized the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng,



In a tweet Mr Otchere-Darko said “Damirifa Due, Daasebre” to wit ‘Rest in Peace.”



Daasebre Oti Boateng died at the aged of 83 after a short illness.



Sources close to the New Juaben Palace and also the family, which confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic, said the New Juaben Traditional Council was expected to officially announce the death today.



Daasebre Oti Boateng acceded the New Juaben Stool in 1992, succeeding his elder brother, the late Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng II.



There were plans to launch the celebration of his 30th anniversary on the stool next year.



He was a member of the Yiadom-Hwedie Royal Family of Juaben, Ashanti, and New Juaben. His mother was the queenmother of Juaben in Ashanti.



As a traditional ruler, Daasebre Oti Boateng strengthened the New Juaben Traditional Council as a local institution for the prosperity of the people.



He institutionalized the first traditional festival in post-independence Ghana – the Akwantukese or the Great Migration – which brings into contemporary prominence a missing but critical and major event of Asante history in Ghana.