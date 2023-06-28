Gabby Otchere-Darko congratulates NDC’s Gyakye Quayon

Politics of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has extended well wishes to the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their recent victory in the Assin North by-election.



Gabby’s congratulatory message was contained in a Twitter post.



According to him, the outcome of the election proves that democracy is working in the country.



“Democracy, indeed, works in Ghana. Congratulations to the National Democratic Congress! Last May, the ruling New Patriotic Party won and retained the Kumawu parliamentary seat in a by-election necessitated by the death of the MP. Congratulations to the NPP! Yesterday, the NDC won and retained the Assin North seat, necessitated by a court decision,” the tweet read.



Otchere-Darko highlighted the voter turnout and improved performance of both parties in their respective by-election victories compared to the 2020 parliamentary contests.



He emphasized the by-election shows the preparedness of both parties going into the 2024 general elections.



“Both by-elections registered very high voter turnouts. Both parties performed better in their respective by-election victories than they did in the 2020 parliamentary contests there.



“NPP won the 2023 Kumawu by-election with a much bigger margin than they did in the 2020 parliamentary race there. NDC also did much better yesterday in Assin North than in 2020. This shows the strengths and readiness of both parties as we approach Dec 2024.



“The campaigns were of very high intensity, but the tensions were manageable and managed. I see 2024 being very competitive,” he added.



