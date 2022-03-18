Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko sparks debate on Ghana going to the IMF or accepting e-levy

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that there is supposed to be a national debate on what the country wants.



According to him, the year began without the usual injection of $3bn of Eurobond cash.



He indicated that the plan for Ghana’s COVID-19 recovery programme was hinged on e-levy.



But from the look of things, he believes that e-levy may not be passed by Parliament and therefore there is the need for a debate on what the people of Ghana want.



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko made this known on his social media.



“2022 began without the usual $3bn injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK. There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana.”



The Government of Ghana in its 2022 budget indicated that it intends to introduce the e-levy.



However, this faced major opposition from some sections of Ghanaians who indicated that it was thievery.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary says in the unlike event that the levy is passed, the NDC intend scraping it.