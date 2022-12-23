GaDangbe Council of Asafoitsemei, Asafoianyemei urge Henry Quartey to smoke peace pipe after being slappped

General News of Friday, 23 December 2022

On December 14, 2022, Nii Odoi Kwao II, a family head of the Osu traditional area, slapped the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, in traffic after threatening to kill him.



Nii Odoi Kwao II was arrested, remanded for six days by an Accra High Court, and has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with three sureties who are family members.



Following his release, the accused called on the president to sack the regional minister from office.



It is against this background that the GaDangbe Council of Asafoitsemi and Asafoianyemei has called on Henry Quartey to reconcile and make peace with Nii Odoi Kwao II.



Speaking on behalf of the traditional council, Captain Nii Kojo Mankatta IV, president of the GaDangbe Council of Asafoitsemei and Asafoianyemei, noted that the attention of the council has been drawn to the altercation between the two parties.



He added that the council is taking all necessary steps to resolve the issue, thus called on the regional minister to make peace with the accused.



“We saw on the internet that the head of a family at Osu called on the president to sack the regional minister. We made our own investigation to find out what has happened and we realized it was an in-fight between the two which he threw his hands at the minister, for which he was arrested,” Captain Nii Kojo Mankatta IV narrated in an engagement with the media.



He added, “So we, the Asafoitsemei and Asafoianyemei council, the protectors of the Greater Accra Region, organized this press conference to tell the president to allow this matter to be settled at the family level. So, for that matter, we are advising the regional minister to try and smoke the peace pipe and withdraw the case from the court to be settled at home.”



Captain Nii Kojo Mankatta IV revealed that should matters intensify between the two parties, the traditional council would resist the sacking of Henry Quartey as Greater Accra Regional Minister because the council is impressed and satisfied with his achievements as a regional minister.



He said, “If he decides to fight the Regional Minister for him to be sacked from office, we cannot sit down for him to do that; we have to defend the Regional Minister because we think the Regional Minister is one of the best we have had, and with what he has done, should he stay, he can do more for us.”



The accused, Nii Odoi Kwao II, has been charged with causing road obstruction, the threat of death, assault on a public officer, and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.



