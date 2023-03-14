Ga people will feature prominently in my government – Kyerematen to Ga Mantse

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said Gas will feature prominently in his government if he is elected president of Ghana in future.



According to him, the Ga state is important because it is the entry point into the country.



Speaking to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II today, Monday, 13 March 2023 when he paid a courtesy call on the King, Mr Kyerematen lured the traditional leader to convince his subjects within the NPP to vote for him as the party’s next flagbearer.



“If it is God’s will that I lead this party and I become President, I’ll make sure that Gas feature very prominently in the government that I will run and I do so also for very strategic reasons because Greater Accra is the capital of our country and it is the entry point into our country and first impressions are important and, so, it is our own interest as a government to lift up the Ga state,” Mr Kyerematen stated.



He noted that “even without becoming the flagbearer of our party, I put up a bold plan for the bold transformation of our country and I hope that even though you’re not supposed to do politics, you can talk silently to the delegates of our party to think beyond our party.”



“Breaking the eight will be a historical feat because this will be the first time that we will go beyond eight years of our political cycle, but it is important that we break the eight, but we can only break the eight with somebody who has a proven record to deal with the two challenges [youth unemployment and maintaining strong resilient economy] that I have already alluded to.”



“So, I want you to speak silently to those of your subjects who will be voting as delegates in our party and I also want you to be able to make a case not only to stand as leader of our party, but also to move onto the presidency of the nation. I want the Ga state to stand solidly behind me,” Mr Kyerematen added.



The former Minister of Trade further said he is the best man to transform the country as he has bagged lots of experience in politics.



“The two most important challenges that confront us as a nation currently are maintaining a strong resilient economy, and secondly, creating job opportunities particularly for our youth. These two challenges cannot be dealt with significantly without transforming our country. Since independent, we’ve been to the IMF 17 or 18 times and we are currently working towards receiving a package from the IMF.



“We’ve to reverse this trend and the only way is to have a transformational leader who can move the country’s growth to transformation and in all humility and modesty, I believe that I offer that opportunities to move this country forward to transformation,” he stated.



For his part, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II ,told Mr Kyerematen not to forget the Gas when he gets the nod to lead.



He stated that, many politicians have been taken the Ga state for granted but he is appealing to the former Minister of Trade to change the narrative when he is elected to lead.