Ga has ‘awaa waa atuu,’ why is akwaaba an ‘official’ greeting in Accra? – Ayikoi Otoo asks

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ayikoi Otoo has lamented what he says is a calculated attempt to incrementally lessen the impact of the Ga language even in the Greater Accra Region which is Ga land.



He cited the examples of places across the world where indigenous people are accorded respect in terms of their traditions with political authority recognizing their traditions during functions.



He berated particularly how the pouring of libation, a custom of the Ga people has now been removed from national events even in Accra before wading into the issue of language and how Ga is being moved to the periphery.



“Like I said of the people in Canada, lands taken from indigenous people, the Innuits, they recognize them at every function," he said zooming in on libation, "and they used to allow them to pour libation… they’ve stopped.



“You are in Accra land, we also have our gods, we have our customs, we have our traditions. This can be done and shown to other people. Why is it that in Accra, no more but you can import people to come and dance and other things?



“Who says we don’t have the equivalent of Akwaaba, we used to say ‘awaa waa atuu’ when we were young, you leave in a nuclear house and when you go to the family house the old people come and hug you with ‘awaa waa atuu.’



“The Dangbe people have it, they say ‘moyeee’ we have it but they deliberately say that you don’t have it so it should be replaced with akwaaba. Everywhere you go should be Akwaaba,” he stressed.



Ayikoi Otoo was speaking in an interview on Joy News’ Upfront programme on April 15 when he made the comments.





The name gobe which translates into Gari, oil, Beans, EGG which has become slang for 'Yo ke gari' is generating controversy.



Former Attorney General Ayikoi Otoo is not happy with what he describes as the subtle attempt to deface the Ga language.

