Ga West: One dead, others including nurses injured in mob attack

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

At least one person has died while seven others are receiving treatment in a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound after sustaining varying degrees of injuries in a mob attack at Okushibeade.



The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Ga West Municipality.



The victims were six resident Nigerian men and two female workers from the Ga West Municipal Health Directorate.



The nurses were on official duties in Okushibeade, Mayikpor and neighbouring communities to immunize children against polio when the unfortunate incident occurred.



The cause of the attack is yet to be confirmed, but the mob unleashing their anger on the Nigerians, bruised the legs of the nurses who circumstantially were within the irate youth’s targeted location.



The Nigerians on the other hand were severely wounded with objects including cutlasses, as some have deep cuts on their heads and arms.



One of the Nigerians whose condition was critical and needed referral died en route to the referred facility for intensive care.



In an interview with the Municipal Health Director, Madam Margaretta Chandi, she said arrangement is being made to substitute the affected health workers on the immunization programme.



According to her, the current condition of the nurses will not permit them to continue the immunization work.



She also indicated that the Nigerians are responding well to treatment.



The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson, upon receipt of the information also paid a visit to the victims to sympathise with them.



He assured that the authorities will work with the Police in the area to bring the perpetrators to book.