Ga West District Assembly sacks hawkers from Pokuase interchange

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, has started an exercise to remove hawkers who were trading along the newly constructed Pokuase interchange.



A task force on Thursday morning demolished all makeshift structures belonging to hawkers around the interchange.



This was after the traders and other people who engaged in other unauthorised activities on the pavements in Accra had been cautioned to leave all pavements in the capital.



Some of the affected people cooperated with the taskforce, while others resisted.



The activities of street hawkers along the Pokuase interchange have been one cause of concern as drivers and passengers say their activities are a cause of traffic congestion.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.



The project’s construction commenced in April 2018 and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020.



