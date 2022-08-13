Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

Regional News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: GNA

It was all joy Saturday morning as chiefs, leaders, families and people of Ga Mashie started the celebration of this year’s Homowo amidst drumming, pomp and pageantry.



Saturday, the main day of the celebration, is when His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, with the chief priest (Wulomo) and other chiefs will sprinkle the traditional food -'Kpokpoi'- at the Ussher Fort, which used to be the ancestral home before the arrival of the colonial masters.



As early as 0700 hours traditional leaders were dressed in colourful red regalia and warrior attires, with the indigenes, including visitors cladded in red attires for the ‘big day.'



The streets got busy at around 0830 hours with people, mainly young men and women moving from house to house and street to street to meet family members and friends.



Food and beverage vendors have also taken parts of the streets. The police are visible everywhere, especially at the forecourt of the Ga Paramount Stool House and the Gbese Mantse Palace.



His Royal Majesty, Nii Dr Dr Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Mantse, as custom demands sprinkled the first “kpokpoi” to mark the beginning of hooting at hunger for other chiefs to follow.



He did so at the Ussher Fort and some principal streets of James Town.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru will be the last to sprinkle the traditional food.



