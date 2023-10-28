Ga Manye's funeral: See what happened to a shop owner after defying order not to open for business

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Following the restrictions imposed on commercial activities to honour the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, taking place on Saturday October 28, some traders who defied the order, had to face the consequence of their action.



The Ga Traditional Council issued the directive for the closure of shops and commercial activities within the Greater Accra region for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III on October 28.



In a viral video shared on the X platform on Saturday, some traditional watchmen and women of the Ga State are captured inflicting damage on the wares of a shop owner who seemed to have deified the order.



One of them is heard angrily saying “They gave you guys three days to open your shops but said you couldn’t open the shop for just a single day, yet you could not abide with this directive! You have opened your shop! What is wrong with you people and your mind.”



The watchmen and women from the Ga Traditional Council also ceased the remaining items from the shop and placed them into a nearby vehicle.



The action by the men and women is in line with the directive issued to cease all commercial activities to honour the late Queen of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The line-up of activities for the burial ceremony of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III has rendered the Central Business District of Accra and some parts of the Greater Accra Region empty with no soul loitering around.



