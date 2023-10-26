Ga Manye funeral: No school in Greater Accra will close down on 26th & 27th Oct. – GES

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Education Service has announced that schools in the Greater Accra Region will not be closed down on Thursday October 26 and Friday October 27, 2023 as sign of respect ahead of the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dadei Omaedru, III.



It follows the amendment to the funeral and burial programme of the late queen.



A memo signed by Stephen Abamfo, Ag. Director of Education, Greater Accra Region said “from the Funeral Planning Committee of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Ga Manye, the new date for the closure of schools, shops and offices in and around Ga Mashie Traditional Area is Saturday 28th October, 2023. In view, of that, no school in the Greater Accra Region will be closed down on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October, 2023. Please note and bring this notice to the attention of all Heads and teachers in your Metro/Municipal/District Education Directorate. I am counting on your cooperation.”



Naa Omaedru III, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence.



Throughout her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating peace, education and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.