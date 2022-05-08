Ga Mantse wishes mothers well

General News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Paramount King (Ga Mantse) in the Ga Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has extended courtesies of good wishes to all mothers, during this Year's Mother's Day Celebration which takes effect today, Sunday, May 8, 2022.



The Gazetted Overlord of the Ga State stated that, "l wish all mothers in this country, particularly the ones in the Greater Accra Region Love, Good Health And Happiness."



The king of the Ga state expressed this wish in a statement issued to mark the day in Accra



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II backed His Good Will Message,



With a prayer of PSALMS;



"The Lord Is Their Shepherd They Shall Not Want.



That, He Maketh's Them To lie Down In Green Pastures:



That, He lead's Them Beside Still Waters.



3 That, He restore's Their Soul's:



That He lead's Them In The Paths Of Righteousness For His Name's Sake.



4 That, Yea, Though They Walk Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death, They Fear No Evil: For He's With Them;



That, His Rod And Staff Comfort's Them.



5 That He Prepare's A Table Before Them In The Presence Of Their Detractors: That He Anoint's Their Head's With Oil; Their Cups Runs Over.



6 That Surely May Goodness And Mercy Follow Mother's All The Days Of Their life's: And May They Dwell In The House Of The Lord For Ever.