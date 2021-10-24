Ga Mantse thanks president for appointing Ga native as first female Mayor of Accra

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to appoint an indigene of the Ga state as the first female Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



According to him, the decision was an important source of encouragement and motivation for the Ga Girl Child Project and the empowerment of women in the region.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said this when President Akufo-Addo called on him at the Ga Mantse Palace on day two of his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Friday (October 22, 2021).



He also mentioned the likes of Hon Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, and Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, representatives of the Council of State for the Greater Accra Region, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr Edwin Provencal Chief Executive Officer for the Bulk Oil and Transport (BOST) company limited as natives of the Ga state appointed by the President.



“The Chiefs of the Ga State appreciate the appointment of Ga indigenes to serve in your administration and pray that together with the Traditional Authority they would be able to work to make the government succeed…We patiently watched with anxiety the rigorous processes adopted towards the appointment of the MMDCEs, today you are here with all of them and we want to give u a round of applause…Though we excepted that majority of them should have been Ga – Adangbes we are comforted by the nomination of the first female Mayor of the AMA…This is an important source of encouragement and motivation for the Ga Girl Child Project and empowerment of women in the region,” he said.



He stressed that the Ga State “recognizes and appreciates the developmental projects being undertaken in the region, citing the James Town Fishing Harbour and the Salaga Market, among others.



He assured that the Traditional Authority shall collaborate with the President and appointees at all times to foster unity and development of the state as well as ensure that the Ga state “works again.”



He pledged the support of the Ga Traditional Council to maintain peace within the Ga state and solve all chieftaincy disputes within the shortest possible time to facilitate the development of the Ga State and Ghana as a whole.



He also proposed a change of name of Greater Accra to the Ga-Dangbe Region and appealed to the President to assist as he had initiated the move towards a name change.



He also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that teachers who undergo training in the Ga-Dangbe language at the various colleges of education were posted in the Greater Accra area so that they could teach the language, which he said was losing grounds in terms of teaching in the region.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reassured his support to assist the new Ga Mantse in unifying the Ga State, emphasizing that a united Ga State would help provide a conducive environment for the central government to function to improve the living standards of the people.



The President was also delighted over the restoration of peace to the Ga State, following the installing of a new Ga Mantse.



“I’m happy today, very happy, for peace to come to the Ga State during my time as President. Everyone should be excited that now we have a Ga Mantse, after the protracted chieftaincy issues since the demise of Nii Amugi. I pray to God to give you strength to have a successful reign,” he said.