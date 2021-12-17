Ga East Municipal Hospital gets support from KGL Foundation

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

As part of its commitment to impacting and improving the healthcare system in the country, the KGL Foundation has lent its support to the Ga East Municipal Hospital in raising public awareness on the existence and operations of the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Kwabenya.



In a speech read on behalf of the CEO by the director of the Foundation, Mr. Henry Yentumi, he pointed out that one of the main pillars the Foundation seeks to make an impact is in prime healthcare and as such improvement can be seen in the strides being taken to see to this end.



He hailed the municipal hospital in their proactiveness in sensitizing the public through all media platforms on the hospital's availability and services rendered.



“The lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic have not only made this grand hospital a safer place but, by sharing our experience, communities around are now more enlightened and better able to tackle or and manage similar outbreaks. That notwithstanding, it is evident the hospital offers top notch medical services and I will entreat all in the community and its environs to make use of facilities offered”, he said.



He further entreated all seeking medical attention to patronize the facility to ease the pressure on other health posts in the country.



The event was marked by a health walk, aerobics, blood donation and various games activities.



The Ga East Municipal Hospital was commissioned in the year 2019 by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana as a Municipal Hospital. It is situated in Ga East Municipality and occupies a unique status within the framework of Health Care Delivery in the country as the first National COVID-19 Treatment Centre in 2020.



The hospital serves the population of Kwabenya, Taifa, Ashongman, Abokobi, Dome and its surrounding environs. It is the only government Health Institution overseeing the work of both Private and Quasi government Hospitals in the Ga East Municipality. It has a 100 bed complement, and provides both primary care and specialized services.