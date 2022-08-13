Ga East Municipal Assembly supports Homowo celebration

Regional News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), have donated various food items and cash to support this year's celebration of Homowo.



The items which included 30 bags of maize, 30 gallons of palm oil, 30 crates of beer, 30 cartons of malt, 30 packs each of minerals and bottled water, and boxes of schnapps, were presented by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, to the traditional authorities through the President of the Ga East Chiefs' Association, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, a brief ceremony at Abokobi.



Hon. Kaakie Mann noted that the gesture is part of the Assembly's commitment and support for the traditional authorities to observe the celebration of Homowo festival in the



She underscored the significance of the celebration of the festival in reminding us on the need to grow food crops to help address hunger among the populace in line with the Goal Two of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to achieve "Zero Hunger" by the year 2030.



The Hon. MCE while emphasizing the crucial role of the traditional authorities in advancing the peace and development of the Municipality, seized the occasion to commend them for their support and wise counsel which, according to her, have helped in delivery on her mandate so far and appealed to them not to relent in this direction.



She also encouraged the Chiefs and Queenmothers in the Municipality to support and own the "Let's Make Greater Accra Work", agenda by the Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, and, in particular, the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign to ensure our communities become beautiful, safer, healthier and more peaceful to live in.



She reiterated her vision to ensure that the poor roads in the Municipality are improved during her tenure in office.



Hon. Kaakie Mann further charged the citizenry, especially the youth, to comport themselves in the celebration of Homowo and advised them to desist from unproductive ventures and social vices.



The Chief of Abokobi, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, who received the donation on behalf of the traditional authorities in the Municipality, expressed gratitude to the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for the support, indicating that the gesture is well appreciated and would be useful in the festivities.



He reassured the Hon. MCE and the Assembly of their unflinching support and cooperation to help propel the developmental agenda being pursued.