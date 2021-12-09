Ga East Municipal Assembly's MCE calls on traditional authorities

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Mrs. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has begun phase one of her familiarisation tour of the Municipality with courtesy calls on traditional authorities.



The rationale for the tour is to officially introduce herself to the various key stakeholders, outline her vision and solicit support and advice on the way forward in advancing the development of the Municipality.



The MCE visited the Chief of Sesemi, Nii Anum Momlin II, Chief of Teiman, Nii Manle Dzahaa and Chief of Krokoto, Nii Krokoto Awudu Laryea Sobbley.



He also called on the Chief of Haatso, Nii Amarh Sogbla IV, Chief of Papao, Nii Annang Ofori, Chief of Oko, Nii Boi Legon, Dome Queenmother, and ended at the palace of the Kwabenya Queenmother, Naa Korkor Dugbatey II.



The traditional rulers warmly welcomed the MCE, put some concerns before her and assured her of their unflinching support.



Key among the issues raised are roads, sanitation, street naming and the promotion of economic activities in the communities.



The MCE assured that their concerns would be addressed and appealed to for support from all.



Madam Mann was accompanied by the Presiding Member for the Assembly, the Municipal Coordinating Director, some Assembly members, and Directors of the Assembly.



She is scheduled to visit some market centres in the Municipality.



