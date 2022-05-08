Ga East MCEcalls for unity for speedy development as she joins muslims to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr

Regional News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has advocated for unity among the citizenry to advance the development of the Nation and Municipality.



She made this call when she joined a section of Muslims in her Municipality to pray to mark Eid ul-Fitr at the Atomic Mosque on Tuesday, May 2, 2022.



The MCE, accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM), Jesse Nii Noi Anum, acknowledged the significance of the Ramadan and noted the need for the people to live in unity in order to facilitate the development of the Municipality.



She remarked that having gone through 30 days of fasting, Muslims were expected to let its relevance reflect their lifestyle and live at peace with each other and their neighbours.



The Ga East MCE appealed to them to continually pray for and support President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration to deliver on their mandate to the benefit of all Ghanaians.



She further educated the congregation on the implementation of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage", noting that Ramadan and Islam stood for purity and it was incumbent upon them to demonstrate it in their lifestyle both spiritually and physically.



She advised them to keep their immediate surroundings clean to help realize the vision of President Akufo-Addo in making "Accra the Cleanest City in Africa".



The Muslim leaders also appealed to the Hon MCE to help them address their developmental challenges which included streetlights, rehabilitation of the road leading to the mosque and construction of an Islamic Basic School on a parcel of land around the Atomic Mosque.



