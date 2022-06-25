Ga East MCE hands over medical items to Boi Clinic

Regional News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boi Clinic unused after completion in 2019



Ga East Assembly delivers medical items for running Boi Clinic



MCE tasks Health Directorate to operationalize Boi Clinic



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has handed over various medical items to the Municipal Health Directorate for the operationalization of the Boi Clinic.



He has tasked them to ensure the facility starts operations within the shortest possible time.



The Boi Clinic is a Social Investment Fund (SIF) project completed in late 2019 but has not been in use due to the lack of the required equipment and certification to commence operations.



Upon her assumption into office in October last year, the MCE moved to get the facility functional by initiating processes to operationalize it.



Following the request by the Health Directorate for the purchase of some essential items needed to start running Out-Patience Department (OPD) services, the Assembly granted their wish and procured the items.



The 43-item list includes manual 3-beds, refrigerators, deluxe stethoscopes, Omron X4 apparatus and nebulizers, digital thermometers and weighing scales, and paramedic plus oximeters.



Additionally, the Assembly is ensuring the provision of adequate streetlights leading to and around the facility while efforts are being made to reshape the Abokobi-Boi Road and that of the clinic.



Presenting the items, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann charged the Health Directorate to quickly organize the place and get it functioning.



She said she expects the Directorate will make good use of the items by ensuring the facility starts healthcare delivery within the shortest possible time.



The Municipal Director of Health, Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, assured that her outfit will work to get the Boi Clinic operational.



She indicated that the Directorate will commence minor healthcare services as soon as the items are set in place and will render full-scale services per the remit of the facility when it is certified by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for the use of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Dr. Selorm Kutsoati thanked the MCE and the Assembly for supplying the items and for their commitment to the operationalisation of the Boi Clinic.



The Regent and Family Head of Boi, Nii Narku Nortey, commended the Assembly and expressed delight at the efforts being made to make the clinic functional.



He appealed to the MCE to get an ambulance to serve the facility and adjourning communities.



Present at the handing-over ceremony were the Presiding Member (PM), Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kungi Kwame, the In-charge of the Abokobi Health Centre, Dr. Nafisah, and other Heads of Departments, officials from the Health Directorate and some nurses.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG