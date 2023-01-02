Ga East MCE donates GH¢3,000 to help fix dilapidated footbridge at Agbogba

Regional News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has donated Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢3,000.00) cash to support a community initiative to fix a broken footbridge at Agbogba.



The swift move by the Hon. MCE follows a report she received on Friday, 30th December, 2022 from the Assembly Member for the Agbogba Electoral Area, Hon. Dennis Mensah Sowah, about the initiative by some community members to fix the footbridge.



The footbridge was constructed by a philanthropist living in Agbogba, Mr. Nicholas Schandorf, in December, 2020 to provide access for residents to connect from Agbogba to Sun City and Akatsi Abor and vice versa.



However, the mixed steel and wooden footbridge has worn out with flooding in the area washing away some of the wooden parts.



The Hon. Assembly Member and his Unit Committee, led by Hon. Israel Agbemazi, began to mobilize community support to raise funds to temporarily fix the broken parts.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann who early Saturday morning moved to the site to inspect the state of the footbridge expressed concern about the danger it posed to the people and donated an amount of GH¢3,000.00 to support the initiative.







She promised to construct a more permanent and durable footbridge in the ensuing year indicating that the Assembly has planned to undertake similar projects in some parts of the Municipality and would ensure the community benefits.



The Assembly Member, Hon. Dennis Mensah Sowah was appreciative of the gesture by the Hon MCE and assured her of swift action to fix the footbridge.



He thanked the Hon. MCE for not sleeping on their report and moving less than 24 hours of getting the information to assess the situation and support efforts to fix it.



