Ga East MCE calls on traditional authorities on Day 1 of her 4-day familiarization tour

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, on Tuesday, 7th December 2021, began phase one of her Familiarization Tour of the Municipality with a courtesy call on the Traditional Authorities.



The rationale for the tour is to officially introduce herself to the various key stakeholders, outline her vision and solicit their support and advice on the way forward in advancing the development of the Municipality.



On day one of the tour, Kaakie Mann, accompanied by the Presiding Member PM Hon Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs. Vera Akuffo-Mante and the Assembly Member for Abokobi, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, among other Heads of Departments, first visited the Chief of Abokobi, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu.



After a brief interaction, the Hon. MCE and her entourage moved to the palace of the Chief of Sesemi, Nii Anum Momlin II, from where they called on the Chief of Teiman and Krokoto, Nii Manle Dzahaa and Nii Krokoto Awudu Laryea Sobbley, respectively.



The MCE and the team also called on the Chief of Haatso and Papao, Nii Amarh Sogbla IV and Nii Annang Ofori, respectively before moving to Dome where she visited the Chief of Oko, Nii Boi Legon, Dome Queen-mother, and rounded off her tour on day one at the palace of the Kwabenya Queen-mother, Naa Korkor Dugbatey II.







Assembly Members for Dome East and Kwabenya, Iddrisu Boakye and Bright Paul Mintah, respectively led the Hon. MCE to the palaces within their jurisdictions.



The Traditional Authorities warmly welcomed the Municipal Chief Executive and her entourage and put their concerns before her while assuring her of their unflinching support.



Among the pressing issues they raised were roads, sanitation, street naming and economic activities in their communities.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann told the Traditional Authorities that since assuming office, she considered it a priority to first call on and officially introduce herself to them, share her vision for the Municipality and listen to their advice and concerns.



She appealed to them to see her as their daughter and support and guide her to ensure her administration succeeds to the benefit of the entire Municipality.



Other members of the MCE's team included the Deputy Director of Administration, Kenneth Daniels, Municipal Finance Officer (MFO), Ruby Muriel Bruce-Bortey, Municipal Works Engineer (MWE), Peter Bah-Lano, among other staff.



The Municipal Chief Executive is expected to continue the tour with visitations to the various markets in the Municipality on Wednesday, 8th December, 2021.