Ga East MCE assures of preparedness to avoid flooding in municipality

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has assured residents of the Assembly's preparedness to avert flooding in the Municipality as she inspects commencement of dredging of waterways in flood-prone areas in the Municipality on Monday.



The MCE who was in the company of the Presiding Member (PM), Jesse Nii Noi Anum, said the Assembly was duty-bound to ensure that citizens live in safe and peaceful environment, thus doing its best to avert flooding in the Municipality.



Elizabeth Kaakie Mann was taken around to inspect the first phase of the dredging exercise, by the Acting Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Ceaser Sackey.



The 1km-stretch dredging of the watercourse from Dome Railway Crossing to Dome Konka, funded through the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the Assembly is expected to last at least two days.



She indicated that the Assembly was seeking support from the Hydrological Services Department to ensure that all heavily silted and choked waterways are dredged to avert any possible flooding.



She bemoaned the negative habits of residents who throw refuse into drains and waterways and cautioned those engaged in such practice to desist from that or be punished for their misdeeds.



The Assembly Member for Dome East, Joseph Iddrisu Boakye, led the MCE's entourage to inspect the flood-prone areas within the enclave of the dredging exercise.



The Presiding Member, Jesse Nii Noi Anum, observed that some of the residents contribute to the occurrence of flooding as they build and erect structures haphazardly in the community without recourse to the Assembly.







He advised prospective developers to always approach the Assembly before embarking on any project, temporal or permanent.



Engineer Ceaser Sackey disclosed that his outfit has identified the flood-prone areas in the Municipality adding that the Assembly is strenuously making efforts, in collaboration with the Hydrological Services Department, to dredge waterways in those areas to help prevent flooding.



Mr. Jacob Erbynn, the Chairman for the Dome East Residents' Association expressed his utmost gratitude, on behalf of the residents, to the MCE and the Assembly for swiftly responding to their request for dredging of the waterway in their area and going extra mile to inspect their developmental challenges.