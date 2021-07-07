Ga-Asere Kpakpatse We honors Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The people of Ga Asere Kpakpatse We has presented a citation in honour of Hon. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, a celebrated and seasoned politician in a special ceremony in Accra.



It was in recognition of her outstanding leadership role and hard work in the last couple of years.



Part of the citation read “…over the period of 18 years and more you were given the opportunity to serve Ghanaians in numerous positions. You executed your works professionally with discipline and integrity. In so doing you have brought dignity and respect to the family.



“In the performance of your duties, you continued to support the people of the Ga State and worked hard to promote unity and growth of the Ga State.



In light of this, the supreme commander of the Ga State Nii Boi Kakadann II, who doubles as Asere and Ga State Akwashongtse and Solomon Afutu Quartey Kpakpatse We Secretary wish to appreciate your deeds and continuous sacrifice and efforts in bringing respect, honour and uplifting the name of the family."



And responding to the recognition, she noted that the honour will urge her to go the extra mile to support the people of Ga State in diverse ways.