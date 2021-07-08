GWCL to draw water from Aveyime for Tema industries

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is working on a facility to treat water from Aveyeme in the Volta Region to meet the needs of industries in Tema Industrial Area, Free Zone enclave, and their environs.



This will do by laying pipes from Aveyime through Sege, to the industrial area of Tema to provide over 100 cubic meters of water per day.



Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, Managing Director GWCL at a stakeholders’ meeting with the industries announced this, saying it would help his outfit to take off the industries from the Tema Booster Station which was currently serving both industries and residents leading to inadequate supply.



He said, “the industries are growing and the demands are increasing, their capacities are increasing and when you want to connect them all to where we supply domestic, there might be a problem because all around the demand is increasing so as a company we must be proactive”.



He added that because the industries’ paid commercial rates were far higher than the domestic, they had the assurance that investing in such a venture would be easy as they would be able to use their payments to settle the loan which would be used for it.



“The process has started as we have already had the discussions with the Danish Embassy, we floated three projects and they settled on this one”, adding that Management also had a discussion with the Sector Minister, and was now waiting for the Ministry of Finance to write to DANIDA to access the Danish Sustainable Infrastructure Fund.



He said the Danish Sustainable Infrastructure Fund’s rates were a good concessionary that the Government of Ghana would be happy to enroll on when indicating that on their own they had started the feasibility “because knowing the demand of the companies is part of the feasibility”.



He added that the Fund did not have a limit to the amount of facility one could take as that would depend on the figures it would derive from the feasibility study, among others.