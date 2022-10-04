GWCL shuts down Densu Water Plant

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: GNA

The Eastern Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an indefinite shutdown of its Densu Water Plant due to flooding caused by the Densu River, disrupting water supply to homes.



As a result, potable water distribution in and around Koforidua would be hampered, with some taps expected to run only at odd hours of the night.

Mr. Kwadwo Daase, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, GWCL, told the Ghana News Agency that the Densu Water Plant was one of the company's water supply sources, along with Bukunor, Okume, and Suhyen.



Although the Plant had been closed the Bukunor Water Plant, located in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, was still operational, he said.



However the pressure is low and residents in hilly areas such as Korley Nkwanta, Agyeiwa Lodge, Okorase, Effiduase, and others may be affected.



Mr. Daase said the shutdown would be indefinite until the water receded and the extent of damage to equipment/installations was assessed for redress.

He, therefore, urged residents to always store water and use it wisely whenever the tap flowed until the issue was resolved.



This is the second water plant in the region to be shut down due to flooding, which caused an overflow of the company's water supply sources.



He said the Akyem Oda Water Treatment Plant was also shut down last Saturday due to the Birim River overflowing its banks and flooding the plant.



Water supply to Akyem Oda, Kade, Akwatia, and its environs is disrupted indefinitely until the water recedes and the situation is assessed and addressed.



Mr. Daase warned citizens to avoid illegal mining, deforestation, farming near riverbanks, and building on waterways to avoid flooding the other water plants.



Meanwhile, a visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Densu River site revealed that the river had broken its banks due to the water overflow, affecting some residents along the river.



The GNA also noted that the Densu River has overflowed the bridge that connects two communities; Densoagya and Densoano, close to major market centres in Koforidua, causing a halt in all bridge-related activities.



For example, residents of Densoagya were prevented from moving and transporting their farm produce across the bridge to the major market centres in Koforidua.

They have, therefore, appealed to the Government to rebuild the bridge by raising and enlarging it to accommodate both cars and pedestrians.