GWCL drags defaulters before court

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Water Company has dragged a number of defaulters in Cape Coast and Elmina to court for failing to pay their water bills, Citinewsroom has reported.



So far, twenty-eight defaulters have been taken to the Cape Coast District Court and Elmina Magistrate court respectively to be prosecuted.



According to citinewsroom, the customers have been indebted to the company for between six months and three years.



In Elmina, one person, representing Fairweather Preparatory School appeared before the court but couldn’t provide much information hence the case was adjourned to the 6th of December when all the nineteen defaulters in KEEA are expected to appear.





In Cape Coast, it was disclosed by one of the defaulters, who owed the company from 2015 to 2017 to the tune of GH¢5,000, that a worker at the water company connived with some tenants of his premises to connect them illegally, and as such he has been paying monies to the said worker.



The Cape Coast District Court presided over by her worship Mensimah Ackon asked the defendant to furnish the court with detailed information on the next adjourned date, which is December, 15



Speaking to the media, the GWCL Communications Manager for Central and Western Region, Nana Yaw Barima Banie, said the motive is to ensure swift payment of water bills.



He indicated that “the company does not get any subvention from the government and that it runs its affairs with the internally generated funds, hence, Ghana Water Company suffer when customers default”.







“We have instituted this action against customers who have defaulted. It is an ongoing exercise and as a consumer of water, it is your civic responsibility to take steps to pay for the water you have consumed”.



Lawyer for Ghana Water Company, Isaac Aggrey Fynn, maintained the customers owe the company GH¢305,000.



He stated that “we aim at collecting all arrears that are owed by customers. Since customers refused to pay the bills, the last resort was to take them to court”.