GWCL announces nationwide water rationing

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has directed all its district offices to announce to customers days when water will be flowing so that they can store enough.



This is as a result of a water-demand management system the Company has resorted to in the face of the dry season.



The season, according to the Company, is having a toll on production.



“During dry seasons, consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc,” it noted in a press release on Wednesday, January 12.



“Currently the dry season is on and consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use.



“These practices ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressures and no flow in some areas, especially the hilly areas.”



The Company is, therefore, recommending mitigating measures such as residents shutting all taps when not in use, ceasing indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water, repairing all leakages in homes and reporting all burst pipes to ease the pressure.



It has also made its numbers available for prompt response to complaints while asking well-meaning Ghanaians to report any person engaged in illegal connections, by-passes and all malpractices against GWCL.



“The GWCL has currently resorted to water demand management to ensure equitable distribution of the little water currently being produced at the various treatment plants,” it announced in the press release.



It said it is working with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources assiduously “to improve on water delivery in the country”.



“The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.”



Already, consumers in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western and the Northern regions have complained about erratic supply of water.



But the Company assured that it is on top of the situation “and everything possible is being done to ameliorate the situation”.



