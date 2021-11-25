GWCL: Customers in Central Region owe over GHc134M

Regional News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has revealed that the company has over GHS134M in debts in the Central Region.



Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue organised by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Engineer of the GWCL, Mr. Thomas Amenyah revealed that some of the debts owed GWCL in the region date back to four years.



According to Mr. Thomas Amenyah, the cost of operations of the company was becoming expensive, as a result of the deplorable state of raw sources of water due to illegal mining activities and the high cost of chemicals.



Mr. Thomas Amenyah added that the debt owed by educational institutions in the region is GHS78.8 million with tertiary institutions owing GHS53.6 million and Senior High Schools GHS25.2 million.



“Educational institutions, security agencies, commercial, domestic and industrial users are among the current defaulters in the region. The total amount owed to the water company by educational institutions in the region is GHS78.8 million with tertiary institutions owing GHS53.6 million and Senior High Schools GHS25.2 million.



"Security agencies owe the water company a total of GHS7.4 million. This includes the Ghana Prisons Service, which owes GHS3.6 million while the Police Service owes GHS3.4 million, and the Ghana National Fire Service, GHS400,000,” Thomas Amenyah explained.



He reiterated that Commercial, domestic and industrial users owe the company GHS42.7 million.