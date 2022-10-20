GUTA shutdown: Middlemen takeover ‘Abossey Okai’ Spare Parts market

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: GNA

Middlemen, popularly called ‘Affair Boys’ Wednesday took over trading activities at the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market to attend customers “partially” following the closure of shops by owners as directed by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).



Most shops were closed as of 0900 hours but a few opened “partially” to engage middlemen who occasionally picked a few items for customers who came around.



The middlemen sat in front of the shops and intermittently dashed to attend to customers.



There is security presence at the Market enclave.



GUTA this week declared six-day industrial action to protest the deteriorating economic situation in the country.