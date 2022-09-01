GUPS end student seminar on security and communication

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Deborah Acquah, Contributor

The Ghana Union of Professional Students under the auspices of the Coordinating Secretary, in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and the West Africa Centre for Peace Studies, has organized a Security and Communication Forum themed, “The Role of Professional Students in Increasing Awareness on Ghana’s Various Security and Communication Threats” at the Knutsford University College in Accra.



The forum which seeks to educate tertiary students on how to identify the various security threats on their various campuses and the society at large, enlighten them on the proper communication approaches to use to be able to inform responsibly, is in view of the government’s “See Something, Say Something” agenda.



Experts in security and communication have charged the students to see Ghana’s security as a responsibility for all and hence, contribute their quota to ensure that Ghana continues to enjoy the peace that we have.



Addressing the students, Dr. James Kwaku Asante, the Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Media Studies, GIJ, has tasked them to be citizen journalists and communicate professionally in order not to breech security codes to avoid chaos in the country.



Election Peace Ambassador and Security Analyst, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, has charged students to refrain from engaging in all forms of demonstrations and violence as they are breeding grounds for terrorism. He has tasked opinion leaders in the various tertiary institutions to use their mediums to help curb this persistent violence.







Gracing the forum was a representative of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (EOCO Boss), Leo Antony Siamah Esq. and the Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia.



The guest speakers include Dr. James Kwaku Asante, Dean Faculty of Journalism and Media Studies GIJ, Mr. Palgrave Boakye- Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, Election Peace Ambassador and Security Analyst, Mr. Godwin Kouwoadan, Programmes Manager, West Africa Centre for Peace Studies, Chief Superintendent Mr. Al- Meyao Kwarrasey Abass of the Ghana Police Service and a representative of the Ministry of National Security.