GTP empowers and rewards textile distributors across 16 regions

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Tex Styles Ghana Limited (TSG), producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics, is leading the charge in the textiles industry by empowering its business partners as part of the company’s sustainability and transformation agenda.



During a two-day Distributor Conference and Awards Night organized recently in Ho, the company trained 44 of its top distributors from across the 16 regions in business growth, bookkeeping, stock taking, basic insurance, tax processes and the Vlisco Ghana Sales Manager (VGSM) online platform.



The distribution companies, 99.9% of which are female-owned, have partnered with TSG over the past 50 years, becoming an integral part of the business and its success.



Speaking at the event, Fatoumata Doro, Managing Director (MD) of the company which also imports and distributes the Vlisco brand in Ghana, indicated that the conference was paramount to the new management’s objective of intensely engaging its partners, understanding their challenges and empowering them to navigate current economic hurdles.



She commented, “We recognize the changes taking place in the world; to win in this industry, we must change as a company carrying along with our trade partners, which is why we are investing in developing their skills with new technologies and basic business knowledge”. “We believe in empowering our customers to be competitive, the conference is a golden opportunity to do so”, she added.



To crown the two--day conference, 42 high-performing distributors were rewarded with mouth-watering prizes in 49 categories. The top three winners included Lawrencia Serwah from Ashanti Region who was adjudged the Overall Best Performing Customer in addition to winning the GTP Brand Award and receiving a cash prize, a smart TV and a four-burner gas cooker/oven. The Best Vlisco Brand performer was Friendsco Enterprise in the Greater Accra Regions which also received a cash prize in addition to a washing machine.



Mr. Emmanuel Kissi Debrah, the Sales Director during the awards ceremony said, my objective is to strengthen our distribution model through innovation, training and better customer service to our traders. This is the beginning TSG is on a mission to bring premium African fashion to the world to double the business growth by 2025 with significant investment in machinery and personnel in the next five years.