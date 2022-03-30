GTP Local Union lists top officials dismissed without reasons by MD

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Unionized workers of the Tex Styles Ghana Limited (GTP) are cautioning against what they say is the unilateral decisions of the Managing Director (MD), Ms. Fatoumata Doro.



They made a reference to the sacking of two directors and five other senior staff of the company by the MD without any stated reasons and said this was unhelpful to industrial peace.



The Reverend Charles Quainoo, Chairman of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU), told the Ghana News Agency that although their mother union was urging calm, the local union was unable to guarantee that should things continue the way they were going.



He gave the names of the sacked officers as Cecil Chinery, Director of Sales, Kwame Gyau, Director, Human Relations, Joseph Amosah, Plant Manager, Fred Oduro, Project Manager, Charles Acheampong, Logistics Manager, Isaac Atter, Planning and Organizational Manager, and John Adjei Mensah, Human Resources Manager.



They were given their letters of termination of appointment when they reported to work on Monday, March 28, 2022 and the termination took immediate effect.



The Rev Quainoo said what they found shocking was that no reasons were assigned for the dismissal of the affected officers.



He also complained about the presence of armed police officers on the company’s premises and the replacement of the security personnel, whose contract had not expired.



He said all these came just 48 hours after Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations had visited the factory to engage with the management and the workers to avert any labour unrest.



He urged the owners of the Company to call out the MD, saying “you do not intimidate people and expect them to work well, this will definitely affect production.”



Workers of Tex Styles, producers of GTP and Woodin Fabrics, a month ago embarked on a demonstration, demanding the sacking of the MD, accusing her of unrestrained spending and showing disregard for the Collective Bargaining Agreement of the Company.