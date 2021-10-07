GTA to develop Sakumono Beach Front

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the TDC Development Company Limited to develop the remaining Sakumono beachfront into a modern facility.



Charles Buabin, GTA Tema Regional Director, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Wednesday, said the area will be developed and equipped with washing facilities, a secured car parking area, and adequate lighting to improve security in the area.



The interview was also used to highlight activities marking the 2021 commemoration of World Tourism Day on the theme: 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth' that seeks to foster awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.



Mr. Buabin said the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) seeks to, among other objectives, provide funding for tourism and tourism-related projects development and programmes, and would be employed to develop the Sakumono beachfront once the ongoing road construction was completed.



He said it was as part of the determination to re-ignite and intensify efforts to boost domestic tourism since it was essential in advancing the country’s social-economic fortunes.



The one percent levy, guaranteed under Legislative Instruments (LI) 2238 and 2239, is charged on bills as one patronizes hospitality-related enterprises such as hotels, clubs, guest houses, lodges, hostels among others, and the money subsequently paid into TDF.



He said GTA is mandated to determines which activities to apply the funds on based on a case-by-case analysis, including five main areas: marketing and promotion; capacity building, market research and the development of tourism infrastructure; development and promotion of other entrepreneurial activities within the sector; tourism export activities; and education and training.



“We have over the years had some capacity building training and workshops for the benefit of operators in the Tema Region to promote service delivery at all levels,” Mr. Buabin said, emphasizing that the fund was the backbone of the Authority’s operations.



He said, for instance, the “Visit Ghana” platform was initiated to enhance service quality across the tourism value chain and seeks to bring service providers in Ghana’s tourism sector and customers into one marketplace by streamlining their services and operations.



“Through that, an avenue is created for service providers and operators to advertise and make their businesses more visible to prospective customers locally and internationally,” he said.



The GTA Regional Director, therefore, called on operators not to relent in the payment of their one percent levies to ensure the development of the tourism sector.