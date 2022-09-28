GTA replies musician who accused Akufo-Addo of copyright breach

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has said Kirani Ayat content which was used in a video by the government to promote tourism was used "in accordance with the agreed terms with the agency" contracted to produce the piece.



As indicated by Ghana Tourism Authority in a statement issued on September 28, 2022, Kirani Ayat's recording was lawfully gained from an organisation the authority failed to mention.



A statement by GTA posted on their Instagram account said; “Our attention has been drawn to a tweet by @KiraniAYAT and a publication by GhanaWeb regarding a video produced by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), which has been shared on our platforms since 2019 and recently on the social media handles of the President.



“For the record, the footage in question was acquired legitimately from a bespoke creative agency as part of a project in 2019,” the statement reads.”



Background



The Ghana Tourism Authority statement comes after Kirani Ayat reacted to a post by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using graphical excerpts in his music video to promote his tourism agenda.



On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.



The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”



Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him in a tweet that highlighted the tweet.



According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.



After the disclosure by the artiste, some concerned citizens have taken up the issue to address it with the hopes that the president will give the artiste the needed decorum for using his property.



Read full statement below:







