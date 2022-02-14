GTA donates chocolate, cocoa drinks to Methodist Church

Regional News of Monday, 14 February 2022

The Central Region office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Sunday, donated some boxes of chocolates, cartons of cocoa drinks and water to the Emmanuel Methodist Church at OLA Estate in Cape Coast.



The gesture was part of activities towards this year’s National Chocolate Day instituted some 17 years ago to be celebrated on February 14 to promote Ghana Chocolate and other cocoa-based products to boost the national economy.



The exercise also doubled as an avenue for the Authority to intensify its campaign on domestic tourism which was embarked upon last year as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Emmanuel Lawer, the Principal Standards and Quality Assurance Officer, GTA, who handed over the products to the church, urged the public to consume more cocoa, highlighting its health benefits.



He explained that Chocolate could strengthen the immune system, lower blood pressure and fight tooth decay.



He added that “cocoa has anti-ageing agents which delay signs of ageing, and it is also a good source of energy and vitality.”



On tourism, Mr Lawer urged the church and the general public to form clubs to explore tourist attractions in the country, particularly those in the Central Region.



“COVID-19 has taught us a lesson that we don’t always have to depend on international tourism. Domestic tourism is the way now; we either look within ourselves or forget about it. When our borders were closed, we all saw how the tourism sector was hard hit,” he said.



Eric Kwadwo Appiah, the Society Steward of the church, receiving the products on behalf of the church, described the gesture as the first of its kind and thanked GTA for it.



He was positive that the members had been enlightened on the activities of GTA and the need to engage in domestic tourism and were by the exercise, encouraged to patronise cocoa products.



He said the church would make announcements occasionally so that people will utilise their leisure very well by visiting tourists’ sites.