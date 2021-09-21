GSS to release 2021 census results on Wednesday

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced the results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census will be released on Wednesday September 22, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah in a statement on Tuesday September 21 said the release of the report is an important milestone in the 2021 PHC dissemination strategy that aims to promote wide usage of census data for research, policy and planning and share lessons learned from the implementation process with national and international partners.



The GSS brought the data collection for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) to a conclusion on 8th August 2021.



He said between now and 8th August, they will want all persons who have not yet been counted to come out and say they have not been counted.



“We appeal to the public to use the official channel for reporting. On the tollfree number 0800-426-426 or any of the other numbers 059-147- 6895, 020-685-0157 059-147-6893, 059-147-6884, 020-685-0157, and 055-162- 5567,” the Government Statistician said Professor Samuel Annim at a press conference on Monday August 2.