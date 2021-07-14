GSS in Hohoe Municipality to reach all persons before July 18 deadline

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Statistical Service in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region says it will reach persons yet to be enumerated in the 2021 Population and Housing Census before the end of the mop-up exercise.



The Ghana Statistical Service on Sunday, July 11, extended the exercise to July 18, for a mop-up exercise.



Mr Peter Kweikuma, Hohoe Municipal Census Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the GSS envisaged to reach all persons before the end of the mop-up exercise..



"We will possibly finish before the time for the mop-up ends," he said.



He said areas, where households were unable to avail themselves for enumeration, would be covered.



The Census Officer said with the help of chiefs, District Field Supervisors and Census Implementation Committee members such households would be counted.



He said the Office had received calls from some residents, who were not counted during the enumeration exercise.



Mr Kweikuma said residents in the municipality, who were yet to be counted, could call the helpline 0246576326 for assistance.