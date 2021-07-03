GSS deploys 430 enumerators, 95 supervisors in Techiman South

xxxxxxxxxxx of Saturday, 3 July 2021

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has deployed about 430 enumerators and 95 supervisors for the national population and housing census (NPHCs) exercise in the Techiman South Municipality of Bono East Region.



Mr. Alex Openyah Anyetei, the Techiman South Municipal Census Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Techiman, saying the exercise commenced smoothly on the census night and travellers, suspects in Police custody, outdoor sleepers as well as in-patients and staff on duty at health facilities were all enumerated.



He said his office’s target was to ensure that from now to Sunday, July 11, all residents in the Municipality would have been enumerated with focus to achieve complete coverage.



Mr Anyetei however, entreated the general public to cooperate with the enumerators and patiently and willingly provide accurate data to contribute to attaining the desired results of the exercise which is very crucial to promoting a uniform national development.



