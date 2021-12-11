GRNMA gives financial support to a sick member

Regional News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Elijah Apagsichab, a member of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in good standing, has received a cheque value of GH¢10,000 from the association to support his healthcare services not provided under the National Health Insurance Scheme.



Mr. Apagsichab who is a nurse at the Sandema Hospital in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region is suffering from an ailment he contracted in line of duty.



Receiving the cheque, from Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the National President of the GRNMA through the Builsa North Municipal Chapter Chairperson, Mr. Apagsichab said, “GRNMA is serving humanity."



“The leadership of the Association is truly concerned about the welfare of members across the country", and they have the welfare issues of its members who are made up about 60 percent of the health care system at heart.



He described the leadership of the Association as solid and formidable and said the support by the GRNMA came as a surprise to him.



“Even though I applied for the support, and I least expected that it will be this swift. I am grateful to the Association for the support.”



The GRNMA established a Health Fund about two years ago to cater for the health needs of all members in good standing who had health conditions that were beyond the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Ms. Zenabu Zimi, the Builsa North Municipal Chairperson of the association who presented the cheque to Mr. Apagsichab, on behalf of the national president, noted that four members of the GRNMA in the municipality with various health conditions had benefitted from the Fund.



Ms. Zimi said “The association is out to support members, Mr. Apagsichab wrote for assistance and he has been supported. Thanks to Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo, our president for her visionary leadership.”



The municipal chairperson admonished all nurses and midwives, especially the newly posted in the municipality and beyond to join the GRNMA, which according to her was the mother association of all nurses and midwives.



Mr. Stephen Adombire, the Acting Nurses and Midwives Manager of the Sandema Hospital thanked the leadership of the Association for the steps taken to ensure the welfare of its members.



He said the Health Fund contributed significantly to improving access to health care for members as they had over the period received support for capital intensive health services for various illnesses.