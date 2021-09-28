GRIDCo workers schooled on road traffic regulations

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Management of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) yesterday organized a workshop to sensitize its workers on road traffic regulations and personal security, at Ketan in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



GRIDCo held the event in collaboration with the Western Regional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).



Participants were schooled on the mandate and role of the MTTD, causes of road accidents, provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180, personal security and statistics on road accidents.



The Western Regional Commander of MTTD, Chief Superintendent of Police Isaac K. Sorkpah, commended the GRIDCo for organizing the event, saying “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”



He said that awareness creation was crucial in promoting road safety, and appealed to motorists to respect traffic rules and be disciplined on the roads.



Chief Supt Sorpkah appealed to workers of GRIDCo to be security conscious and inform police through the emergency numbers, about any suspicious character or activities in the vicinity.



He said, “Ensure that all your doors and windows are properly secured when you go to bed or you go out.”



The General Manager of the GRIDCo at Sekondi, Solomon Mensah, appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in the maintenance of law and order.



The Transport Officer of GRIDCo, Seth Anim, advised the police to monitor and control the heavy traffic that occurs on the Inchaban stretch, especially the Aboadze intersection in the metropolis.



The Safety Coordinator of the company, Samuel Odjatey, thanked the police for ensuring law and order but asked them to strictly enforce road traffic regulations to prevent road accidents.