GRIDCo donates surgical beds worth GH¢20,000 to St Martin De Porres Hospital

Health News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has donated a surgical bed, valued at GH¢20,000, to the St.Martin De Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, for effective healthcare delivery.



The Company will hand over another surgical bed of the same value to the Hospital next year.



The gesture formed part of its corporate social responsibility to ensure adequate equipping of the Hospital, a major referral facility, to discharge its services effectively to the three districts it serves in the Nzema area.



It also sought to cater for the hospital’s daily average out-patients rate of about 200 patients and lack of basic medical care equipment.



Ms Dzifa Amegashie, a Board Member of GRIDCo, who made the presentation, said the Company would continue to identify the needs of the facility for support.



GRIDCo recognised the community in which it operated and would not relent in its efforts to help, she said.



Ms Amegashie, on behalf of the Board and Management, assured the hospital of an additional surgical bed very soon even before the one to be donated next year.



She commended the doctors and nurses for their dedication to duty and urged them to put in their maximum to improve the trust people had in the hospital.



Dr Jerry Eshun, the Clinical Care Coordinator of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to GRIDCo for exhibiting such a humanitarian gesture.



He said the St. Martin De Porres Hospital, the second largest in the Western Region, catered for patients from Nzema-East, Tarkwa, Prestea, Agona-Nkwanta and Elubo.



Dr Eshun said it lacked properly functioning operating tables and other equipment, which was a serious challenge in handling surgical procedures, and appealed to GRIDCo to add more of the beds to lessen their burden.