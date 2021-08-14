GRIDCo contractors to disrupt sections of N1 highway

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority has informed the public and all road users, that the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) and its contractors will undertake the decommissioning of conductors on their existing transmission lines that traverse the N1 and N2.



As a result, a a statement said, some sections of the N1 (Mallam junction, Tema- Aflao Road near T.T Brothers traffic light) and N2 (Tema- Akosombo Highway around the Ashaiman pedestrian overpass) will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from, Saturday, 14th August to Sunday 15th August 2021, from 10am to 2pm each day.



“Motorists/Commuters are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1 and N2.



“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”



