GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some parts of Accra to experiencing erratic power supply



GRIDCo to reconstruct power transmission lines along Achimota substation to Mallam junction



ECG customers to experience power outage



The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.



This, they say, is due to the reconstruction of power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to Mallam junction substation being undertaken by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).



“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs. The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period,” GRIDCo said in a statement.



Below is the statement







