GRASAG-UCC embarks on donation exercise as part of week celebration

Regional News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: GRASAG

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana University of Cape Coast Chapter (GRASAG-UCC), as part of its ’21 Week Celebration yesterday, 17th August 2021, donated assorted items to some selected Basic Schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis.



The Schools, which include; Kwaprow M/A Junior High School, Church of Christ M/A JHS, Tantri, and St. Cyprian Basic School, received items such as Sanitary Towels, Liquid soap, Veronica Buckets, Sanitary Pads, among others.



President of GRASAG-UCC, Eric Adjei, who led the delegation to present the items alluded that, contribution to society is one of the main goals of Higher Education, as such, the association as part of its Kick Out COVID-19 Campaign, which is a Social Outreach Programme decided to support the three basic schools with the teams. Management of the three schools expressed their delight at the gesture by GRASAG-UCC.



The 2021 GRASAG-UCC Week Celebration, which commenced began with a Launch and Research Seminar on Monday, 16th August 2021 and will run till Sunday, 22nd August 2021, is under the theme, “Redefining Graduate Education through Academic, Social Belongingness & Entrepreneurial Orientation, Exhibition, and Donation to UCC Mosque, Theatre Night and a GRASAG for Christ Crusade.