General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Francis Owusu, Contributor

GRASAG-KNUST President and his team faces imprisonment for embezzling funds

Maxwell Essan Mensah, GRASAG-KNUST President

Information available to indicate that the Graduate students association of Ghana-KNUST president and his team has been accused of allegedly embezzling students funds to the tune of around GH¢ 500,000.00.



The GRASAG-KNUST senate approved an executive budget for the 2019/2020 administration at GH¢1,677,000.00 But Mr Maxwell Essan Mensah, Mr David Donkor and their team has completely expended all the GH¢2,056,201.67 the association generated to the point that they also left behind GH¢136,647.39 together with additional expenses to the tune of GH¢138,398.67 which is yet to be paid. They blatantly disregarded the university’s 25% retention policy.



According to details, most of their financial transactions was not approved by the senate and most of the quotations that have been captured in the audit report is completely false.



Academic activities came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences affected student’s activities including GRASAG-KNUST.



So in a normal sense, there should have been a greater surplus budget than the deficit and the extra unpaid expenses as recorded by the audit report.



Meanwhile, “Boa Wo Nua” a welfare policy that GRASAG-KNUST undertakes every year by paying an amount of money to needy postgraduate students to assist them in their research work was not paid by Mr. Maxwell Essan Mensah and his team.



All postgraduate students who entered KNUST in the 2019/2020 academic year have duly paid for Souvenirs in their GRASAG dues but no one has received anything.



KNUST students have sworn to take back every penny no matter what.



There is a brewing demonstration among the postgraduate students against Mr. Maxwell Essan Mensah and Mr. David Donkor, GRASAG-KNUST president and vice president respectively and the Dean of Students for supervising such an activity.