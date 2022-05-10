GRASAG-GIMPA President urges students on academic excellence

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

Students have been urged to prioritize discipline by being time conscious and law-abiding.



This according to the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter president, Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman would go a long way in promoting good time management among students and promote academic excellence.



"Every successful person I know does not joke with time. Time lost can never be regained that is why it is very important for students to make proper time management a priority while eschewing discipline.



"It is against his backdrop that the leadership of GRASAG-GIMPA provided wall clocks in all classrooms on campus as a reminder of the importance of time consciousness," he added.



Delivering his address at the matriculation ceremony for the February-intake in Accra, Baba Suleman said the students’ matriculation oath is sacred and must not be breached adding that all regulations must be complied with and constituted authorities and structures respected at all times by all students.



According to him, the institute has zero tolerance for any nefarious activities and is ready to apply appropriate sanctions against offenders.



Baba Suleman stated that the leadership of GRASAG-GIMPA is working tirelessly with management to ensure that students have a smooth learning experience at the institute.



He encouraged them to be good ambassadors of their families and the institute, imploring them to be determined, diligent and resilient in their various academic pursuits.



Baba Suleman further enjoined the students to support the leadership of GRASAG-GIMPA in resolving any problem that they may encounter.



He admonished the students to adopt a sense of ownership of the institute facilities by observing high maintenance culture for the benefit of posterity.



“I wish to say that, you take care of the facilities you have come to meet here. Ensure that they are not misused or destroyed so that others can also use them after you are long gone,” Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman indicated.