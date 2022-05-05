GRA will deal with persons making fake E-Levy refund claims – Telecommunications Chamber

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey, has warned against false e-levy refund claims.



The government, together with the entities facilitating the implementation has put in place mechanisms to correct exempted transactions that have so far been affected in the modified phase of the implementation e-levy.



The new 1.5% value tax which took effect on Sunday, May 1, 2022, has been fraught with a number of challenges including the non-application of some exemptions from the tax.



Some social media users have, for instance, complained about the fact that transfers on the same or different networks or banks owned by the same user are attracting the tax, although they are not meant to.



But a Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has said the government will address the initial challenges that have characterised the implementation.



According to Ken Ashigbey, persons who were wrongfully deducted after the rollout of the e-levy will be refunded after going through the required processes. He however cautioned the public against taking advantage of the development.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the Telecommunications Chamber CEO warned, “if you call for a reversal and the GRA finds out that you’ve made a false declaration, then the onus lies on you. The telcos already have your details and that can affect you. We need to educate our customers and let them understand that if they make false refund claims the GRA will deal with them.”



Suggesting punishment for anyone found culpable of attempting to defraud the state, he called on the GRA to publish the names of such people after they are punished to serve as a deterrent to others.



“I think what I will say is that we should report anyone trying to do wrong and see to their punishment. My suggestion to the GRA is that by the end of the first week of the refund process, they should sample the data and those found attempting to take advantage of the system must be punished for others to know such acts are wrong.”