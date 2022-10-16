GRA officials threatening our editor after publication of GH¢73 million scandal - Today newspaper management alleges

General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Management of the Today Newspaper has stated that some officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) have threatened their editor, Mr Atta Kweku Boadi after a publication about the GRA's alleged involvement in a GH¢73 million cover-up scheme.



The newspaper, in a statement issued on Saturday, October 15, 2022, alleged that a supposed 'terror squad' from GRA asked the editor to declare his sources of income or else they would descend on him.



In the statement, the management also claimed that one of the GRA officials who called the ATV show host, "swore to inflict pain" on him.



"For the past week, some persons who identify themselves as senior officials of the GRA called to threaten the editor of the Today's newspaper and political show host on Amansan television Mr Atta Kweku Boadi to disclose his source of income or they will descend on him"



"By the statement of intent, they swore to inflict pain on the gentleman. because "you think you can sit on your television to say anything that you like. We will come after people like you.' There is pressure from the headquarters to find out your sources of income" these were the words of one of the men who called Atta Boadi."



"...To the extent that they can even call you on their mobile phone numbers, it tells you "Look, this is our identity". Because they are acting on the powers that be, they don't care "if you like trace and find us". This is it. The degree of impunity tells you that perhaps, they are acting on the degree of some powers"



Background



Today's newspaper in their article published on September 12, 2022, with the title "GRA & ECOBANK IN MASSIVE GHS73.8 MILLION COVER-UP SCANDAL?" accused the two institutes of ripping Ghana of millions.



The publication vow to expose the nation's revenue mobilized and all other parties involved in the alleged scandal.



"At a time, many indigenous Ghanaian businesses are suffering from the sledgehammer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), some multi-national companies are not only enjoying rebate from the nation’s revenue mobilizer, but also in cohort with the GRA to rip the country off millions of Ghana Cedis. (There are other multi-national companies within the chain that we would expose in the coming days)," parts of their article read.



"One classical case involves the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and ECOBANK Ghana Limited. The two are at the centre of what seemed an intriguing GHS73.8 Million scandal which some industry players who are privy to, have described not only as a clear breach of banking and finance ethos, but suspect a deliberate conspiracy and connivance of the two, to rip-off the Ghanaian tax payer."



