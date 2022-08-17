GRA issues query letter to Customs Staff Association Secretary for discussing Labianca case

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a query letter to the National Secretary of the Customs Staff Association, Gift Emmanuel Kofi Tsamah, for partaking in a media discussion without official approval.



In a letter signed by its Acting Head of Human Resources, Akua Mpiani-Brobbe, the Authority said Mr Tsamah broke GRA’s code of ethics when he appeared as a guest on Joynews to discuss findings of the Special Prosecutor’s investigation into the Labianca Company without official approval.



“It has also been reported that the Assistant Commissioner, CPA engaged you on phone discouraging you from appearing on the discussion programme as advertised without the express consent of the Authority,” portions of the letter said.



The Authority asked Mr Tsamah to respond to explain his breach of GRA’s code of ethics in a response not dated later than Thursday, August 18, 2022.



“You are therefore by this letter kindly requested to explain to the undersigned, your inability to comply with the internal procedures,” the letter said.



Earlier last week, the Office of the Special Prosecutor published an investigative report which revealed that Labianca Group of Companies, a frozen foods company owned by a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, had a shortfall in import duty taxes over ¢1.074 million.



The OSP contended that Ms Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division.



The report signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, alleged that Ms Asomah-Hinneh’s influence-peddling led to a reduction in the tax liabilities for her frozen foods company, thus, gaining an undue market advantage in the competitive frozen foods industry.



On August 14, 2022, the National Secretary of the Customs Staff Association, Gift Emmanuel Kofi Tsamah, appeared on Joynews to discuss the topic “Labianca: Assessing the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecution.”







